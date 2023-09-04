Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Bourne

BOURNE – One person was reportedly struck and killed by a passenger train in Bourne about 7 PM Monday. The incident happened by Perry Avenue along the Cape side of the canal when a person trespassing on the tracks was hit by the MBTA Cape Flyer. No one on the train was injured. Bourne Police and Mass State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident. The area is a popular with fishermen going to the canal.

From Bourne Police: Officers are investigating a fatal incident involving a train striking a person in the area of Aptucxet Trading Post and Perry Ave. Please avoid the area. We will release more information as it becomes available.