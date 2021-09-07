HYANNIS – Several ambulances were called to a crash in Hyannis about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 28) at Engine House Road. Firefighters reportedly had to extricate at least one victim from the wreckage. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area.
Breaking: Several injuries reported in crash on Route 28 in Hyannis
September 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
