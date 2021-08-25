CENTERVILLE – A fire in an air conditioning unit at the Harbor Point at Centerville nursing home prompted a partial evacuation of the complex. No injuries were reported after the call came in shortly after 10 AM Wednesday. The fire was quickly extinguished. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire prompts evacuation of Centerville nursing home
August 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Feds Eye New Rules to Protect Right Whales from Fishing Gear
- State Education Board Clears Way for School Mask Mandate
- Sandwich Library Reopens Along Main Street
- Organization Pressing for Transparency on Gun Range Records
- Sandwich and National Guard Hold Gun Range Forum
- Conservation Group Pushes for More Whale Protections
- Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at Age 80
- Ex-Flight Attendant Pushes Drink Cart to Honor 9/11 Friends
- AG Healey: Baker Did Right Thing by Requiring Vaccines
- Chatham Board of Health Not Recommending Mask Mandate
- Hundred Acre School Celebrating Expansion On Wednesday
- Vineyard Haven Ranked as Most Expensive American Small Town
- Martha’s Vineyard Bank Donates To Local Non-Profits