You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire prompts evacuation of Centerville nursing home

Small fire prompts evacuation of Centerville nursing home

August 25, 2021

CENTERVILLE – A fire in an air conditioning unit at the Harbor Point at Centerville nursing home prompted a partial evacuation of the complex. No injuries were reported after the call came in shortly after 10 AM Wednesday. The fire was quickly extinguished. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 