New details: Small plane makes emergency landing on outer Cape beach





EASTHAM – A small plane reportedly made an emergency landing on the beach near Nauset Light Beach in Eastham sometime after 3:30 PM Sunday. Reports are it was a soft landing and none of the three people on board were injured. Crews were working to get the victims to the beach parking lot. The FAA will investigate the incident. Officials are also working on a plan to remove the plane once the investigation is complete.

From Wellfleet Police: On Sunday, June 16, 2024, at approximately 3:45 PM, the Wellfleet Police Department, Wellfleet Fire Department, and the National Park Service were dispatched to a report of a possible plane crash on Marconi Beach in Wellfleet. Before reaching the scene, Chatham Municipal Airport reported that the plane had safely landed on the beach and that no occupants were injured. After the initial investigation, the location was determined to be south of Marconi Beach, closer to Nauset Light Beach in Eastham. Eastham Police and Fire Departments were also dispatched to the scene. Based on the plane’s location, a staging area was set up in the Nauset Beach Parking lot in Eastham.

After the initial investigation and contact with the occupants, it was determined that there was a pilot and two passengers on the plane, and all were uninjured. The pilot reported that the plane had taken off from Chatham Municipal Airport at 3:15 PM. Approximately 15 minutes later, the plane experienced a mechanical issue, forcing the pilot to land on the beach. The airplane, a Cessna 172, is owned by Stick, N, Rudder Aero Tours and operates out of Chatham Municipal Airport. The plane did not appear to be damaged. The two passengers were taking a tour at the time of the emergency landing. The National Park Service is currently attempting to move the plane above the high-water mark to minimize any contact with water. They will also oversee removing the plane from the beach. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Park Service will be investigating the cause of the beach landing.

Top photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN; Lower photos by AAP/CWN







CWN will bring you further details as we get them.