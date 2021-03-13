Structure fire breaks out in Truro

TRURO – Officials from several towns were called to a structure fire in Truro sometime after 2:30 PM Saturday afternoon. Smoke was showing from the residential structure at 10 Bay View Drive when crews arrived. Everyone made it out of the house safely but an ambulance was called for a person who reportedly slipped and fell outside. Shortly after 3 PM the fire which appeared to have started in the basement was reported under control. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire.