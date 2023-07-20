Breaking: Structure fire reported on Great Western Road in Dennis

DENNIS – Fire was reported at 120 Great Western Road in Dennis about 4:30 PM. That location is Devil’s Purse Brewing Company. Officials initially found heavy smoke in the rear but were relieved to find a power line came down and a brush fire along with a dumpster was burning in the rear of the structure, not the structure itself. Eversource was notified to cut power to the area so the fire could be completely extinguished. The Cape Cod Rail Trail which runs behind the property was shut down over concerns of an electrified fence and propane tanks near the area. The fire eventually escalated to 2 alarms to bring in adequate manpower to the scene. A possible fire was also reported at 112 Great Western Road as the downed power line continued to arc heavily until power was cut. The power cut temporarily knocked out electric service to 7,600 customers. That was quickly reduced to 375 customers.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

This short video clip is via Cape Cod Incidents:

de072023 Wire arcing 120 Great Western Rd. from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.