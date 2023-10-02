You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash temporarily closes Route 6 in Harwich

Traffic crash temporarily closes Route 6 in Harwich

October 2, 2023

HARWICH – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 6 in both directions between Route 124 (Exit 82) and Route 137 (Exit 85) around 4 PM Monday. No serious injuries were reported but the wreckage blocked lanes causing the closure. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

