Vehicle crashes into gas pump at Yarmouth Port station

YARMOUTH PORT – A vehicle reportedly struck a gas pump at the Sav-On gas station at Route 6A & Union Street in Yarmouth Port about 9:30 PM Monday. Firefighters were able to quickly knockdown a small fire and worked to mitigate fuel spillage. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A building inspector was called to the scene although the extent of damage to the gas station structure was unclear. Yarmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred. The intersection was blocked off during the incident.