Brush pile catches fire at recycling facility in Brewster

August 16, 2020

BREWSTER – A large pile of brush caught fire in Brewster around 8:30 AM Sunday morning. A passerby noticed smoke coming from Cape Sand and Recycling off Freeman’s Way. Fire officials called for machinery to pull the pile apart so the fire could be completely extinguished. No injuries were reported.

