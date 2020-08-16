BREWSTER – A large pile of brush caught fire in Brewster around 8:30 AM Sunday morning. A passerby noticed smoke coming from Cape Sand and Recycling off Freeman’s Way. Fire officials called for machinery to pull the pile apart so the fire could be completely extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Brush pile catches fire at recycling facility in Brewster
August 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bourne Awarded $100k For Bike Path Extension
- Virtual Big Fix Volunteer Applications Now Being Accepted
- Collins Reiterates Mashpee Beach Rules, Proposes Signage Rollbacks
- Cape League Teams Keeping Busy During Extended Off-Season
- Mashpee To Hold Public Hearing on Nip Bottle Ban
- State Reports Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
- Significant Drought Conditions Declared Across Massachusetts
- Reopening Task Force Stresses Importance of Childcare Services
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Celebrates Pollinator Festival
- Falmouth Road Race At-Home Edition Kicks Off
- Sunday Journal Discussion with U.S. Biosolutions
- Sunday Journal with NAMI Cape Cod And The Islands
- Sunday Journal Conversation with the ARL of Boston