You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bucket truck rolls on side with boom on wires in Osterville

Bucket truck rolls on side with boom on wires in Osterville

April 9, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

OSTERVILLE – A boom truck reportedly rolled on its side with the boom resting against wires. The incident happened about 11:30 AM Tuesday at Crosby’s Boat Ramp near the Osterville Bridge. No injuries were reported. Eversource was called to cut power so the truck could be righted.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 