OSTERVILLE – A boom truck reportedly rolled on its side with the boom resting against wires. The incident happened about 11:30 AM Tuesday at Crosby’s Boat Ramp near the Osterville Bridge. No injuries were reported. Eversource was called to cut power so the truck could be righted.
Bucket truck rolls on side with boom on wires in Osterville
April 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
