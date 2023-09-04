Updated: Camper goes up in flames in Harwich





HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: Just after 7pm the Fire Department responded to Queen Anne Road for a reported camper on fire.

Engine 64 was first to arrive and reported a 34 foot camper trailer heavily involved. Engine 64, Engine 65 and Ambulance 75 along with the Chief and Deputy were on scene for just over an hour.

No injuries were reported, there was some damage to other vehicles parked near the trailer. The smoke couple been seen all across the mid and lower cape, the first picture is from West Dennis Beach.

Photos by Harwich Fire/CWN

