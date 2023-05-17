Cape Air plane from Provincetown slids off runway at Logan Airport in Boston





BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air flight from Provincetown to Boston ended with the plane sliding off the runway while landing at Logan International Airport Wednesday afternoon. Massport which runs Logan said in a statement that the “plane experienced a gear issue and rolled into the grass off the runway.” There were two people on the Cessna 402C who were not injured. The FAA will investigate the incident.

From Mass State Police: A short while ago, a Cessna 402 suffered a landing gear failure while taxiing at Boston/Logan International Airport. There were no injuries reported to anyone in the plane. The MSP and Massport Fire-Rescue have secured the scene while the investigation is conducted.

Photos by Mass State Police/CWN