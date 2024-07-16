Cape Cod National Seashore offers safety tips for bicycling in the park

WELLFLEET – Every year, law enforcement rangers and local fire and police departments respond to bicycle accidents on the bike trails at Cape Cod National Seashore. Many accidents are minor, but some are life threatening requiring a Boston MedFlight to Boston medical facilities.

When you’re out and about on the bike trails, remember these bike safety tips:

⚠️ Wear your helmet (keep the strap snug around your chin)

⚠️ Watch your speed

⚠️ Never use a phone or other electronic device while biking

⚠️ Check with a ranger at one of our visitor centers before heading out on the trails to gauge the current trail conditions

⚠️ Bring plenty of water and snacks and take frequent breaks

⚠️ Flag down a ranger if you need help or assistance while on the trails.

⚠️ Call 911 to report all bicycle accidents