You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car and scooter collide on Main Street in Bourne

Car and scooter collide on Main Street in Bourne

October 12, 2023

BOURNE – A car and scooter collided in Bourne sometime after 9:30 AM. The crash happened on Main Street by Ryan Family Amusements. The victim was transported to St. Lukes’s Hospital trauma center in Bourne. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which shutdown Main Street while the scene was worked.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 