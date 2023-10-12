BOURNE – A car and scooter collided in Bourne sometime after 9:30 AM. The crash happened on Main Street by Ryan Family Amusements. The victim was transported to St. Lukes’s Hospital trauma center in Bourne. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which shutdown Main Street while the scene was worked.
Car and scooter collide on Main Street in Bourne
October 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
