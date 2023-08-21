You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Harwich restaurant

August 20, 2023

HARWICH – A car reportedly struck Jake Rooney’s restaurant in Harwich just before 11 PM Sunday. Officials responded to the establishment on Brooks Road at Route 28 and evaluated the driver who appeared to have escaped serious injury. No one in the building was hurt. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

