HYANNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Hyannis around 6:30 PM Saturday. Officials responded to 119 Old Craigville Road and determined there was one injury who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The house suffered structural damage and a building inspector was called to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Car crashes into house in Hyannis
January 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
