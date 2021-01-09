You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into house in Hyannis

Car crashes into house in Hyannis

January 9, 2021

HYANNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Hyannis around 6:30 PM Saturday. Officials responded to 119 Old Craigville Road and determined there was one injury who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The house suffered structural damage and a building inspector was called to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

