FALMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into an above ground swimming pool in Falmouth sometime after 12:30 PM Sunday. The driver escaped injury. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into swimming pool in Falmouth
November 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
