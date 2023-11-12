You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into swimming pool in Falmouth

Car crashes into swimming pool in Falmouth

November 12, 2023

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into an above ground swimming pool in Falmouth sometime after 12:30 PM Sunday. The driver escaped injury. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

