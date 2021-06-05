DENNIS – A car crashed into the woods in Dennis shortly after 11 PM. The crash happened on Route 6A at Paddock’s Path. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 6A was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Car crashes into woods in Dennis
June 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
