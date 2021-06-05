You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into woods in Dennis

Car crashes into woods in Dennis

June 4, 2021

DENNIS – A car crashed into the woods in Dennis shortly after 11 PM. The crash happened on Route 6A at Paddock’s Path. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 6A was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 