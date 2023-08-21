Car crashes over embankment in Woods Hole sending child to hospital for evaluation





FALMOUTH – Shortly after 5:00 PM SUnday, Falmouth Emergency Communications received a call for a vehicle off the road in the 500 block of Woods Hole Road. Engine 22, Ambulance 39, and Car 28 were dispatched. Engine 22 upon arrival found an SUV that had driven off the end of a driveway and dropped down approximately twelve feet, then traveled down an embankment before encountering a large rock, stopping the vehicle. One adult and one minor child were in the vehicle. The minor child was transported for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries to Falmouth Hospital

Ladder 26 was requested to the scene for equipment to stabilize the vehicle, prevent further movement, and make the scene safe. A large Tow Truck was needed to lift the vehicle off the embankment, so it could be removed from the scene. Engine 22 and C28 remained on location until the vehicle was removed.

A Building Inspector from Falmouth Inspectional Services was requested to check the structural integrity of the deck and retaining wall. The crash remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department.

Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN