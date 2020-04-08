WEST DENNIS – A wild scene in Dennis after a car reportedly ends up on its side into a house in West Dennis Tuesday evening. It happened on Route 28 near Fisk Street just before 8 PM. One person was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Dennis Police are investigating the crash. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
CWN has a crew on the scene and we’ll have further coverage shortly.
Car reportedly rolls over and crashes into a house in West Dennis
April 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
