Car strikes Tennis Club building in Yarmouth

June 30, 2023

YARMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into the Mid-Cape Racquetball Club building on White’s Path around 10 AM Friday. The driver was not injured but police are investigating if a medical condition led to the crash. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure. No one inside was injured. Further details were not immediately available.

