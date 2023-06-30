YARMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into the Mid-Cape Racquetball Club building on White’s Path around 10 AM Friday. The driver was not injured but police are investigating if a medical condition led to the crash. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure. No one inside was injured. Further details were not immediately available.
Car strikes Tennis Club building in Yarmouth
June 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
