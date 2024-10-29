Ruling Made On Challenge To Book About Wampanoag History

MASHPEE – A controversial decision impacting a book that was written by a member of the Wampanoag community in Mashpee has been reversed.

Historian Linda Coombs authored the book “Colonization and the Wampanoag Story” in 2023 as part of a new series by Penguin Random House called “Race to the Truth”. It tells the story about how America began from an indigenous perspective.

Acting on a challenge that was made against the book, a citizens committee in Montgomery County, Texas directed that it be moved from the juvenile nonfiction section of the local library to the fiction section in September.

Protesters claimed censorship.

But, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court has since ordered the book to go back to the non-fiction section.