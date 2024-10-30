You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Paving Work Begins In Centerville and Marstons Mills

Paving Work Begins In Centerville and Marstons Mills

October 30, 2024

CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS – Beginning today, October 30, 2024, National Grid subcontractor Lawrence Lynch is conducting paving work on Race Lane in Marstons Mills and Pine Tree Drive in Centerville.

Barnstable Police officers will be on-site to guide motorists in a one-way alternating traffic pattern that will be in effect from 7 am to 4 pm daily, with work expected to conclude by Friday.

Residents and commuters are asked to slow down and be alert when traversing the area during work hours and to heed safety signs and guidance from on-site monitors.

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


