Island Regional Transit Agencies Get State Grant For Free Fares

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is announcing $30 million in grants to 13 regional transit authorities in Massachusetts to provide year-round, fare-free public transportation services.

Among the transit authorities that applied for funding and will receive it this fiscal year are Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The announcement comes after the RTAs participated in a fare-free pilot program for the last two years.

Separately, the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has been offering free fares for adults over the age of 60 and people with disabilities thanks to a one-year grant from MassDOT. The CCRTA said they hoped to make the free program permanent.