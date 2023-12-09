You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole in West Barnstable

Car strikes utility pole in West Barnstable

December 8, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – Early Thursday morning, West Barnstable Fire responded a car vs pole crash on Main Street. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Eversource crews had to replace the utility pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

