WEST BARNSTABLE – Early Thursday morning, West Barnstable Fire responded a car vs pole crash on Main Street. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Eversource crews had to replace the utility pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
Car strikes utility pole in West Barnstable
December 8, 2023
WEST BARNSTABLE – Early Thursday morning, West Barnstable Fire responded a car vs pole crash on Main Street. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Eversource crews had to replace the utility pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Eversource Preparing for Sunday Winds
- Barnstable Issues Update on Route 28 Sewer Work
- Steamship Authority Waives Change Fees for Winds Sunday
- Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season In Full Swing
- Sunday Journal – Rep. Fernandes Talks State Senate Run
- Public Meeting for Station Avenue Corridor Study Scheduled
- MassDOT Files For Federal Funds To Replace Sagamore Bridge
- Local High Schoolers Invited To Join Climate Ambassador Program
- Provincetown To Hold Forum On Coastal Resilience
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Files Lawsuit Against Former Chairman
- Barnstable Providing Funding to Expand Broadband Service
- Submission Deadline Looms for Verizon’s Cape Fiber Plans
- Provincetown VFW Donates To Mass Maritime Academy In Honor Of Fallen Hero