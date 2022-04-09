You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup strikes utility pole in Yarmouth

April 9, 2022



YARMOUTH – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Yarmouth shortly before 7 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Station Avenue at Studley Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to replace the pole which was snapped. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. Station Avenue was expected to be closed between Studley Road and Long Pond Drive for an extended time.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

