YARMOUTH – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Yarmouth shortly before 7 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Station Avenue at Studley Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to replace the pole which was snapped. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. Station Avenue was expected to be closed between Studley Road and Long Pond Drive for an extended time.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Pickup strikes utility pole in Yarmouth
April 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
