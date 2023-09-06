You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs motorcycle crash in Harwich with reported injuries, road closure

Car vs motorcycle crash in Harwich with reported injuries, road closure

September 6, 2023

HARWICH – A car and motorcycle reportedly collided in Harwich sometime before 7 PM Wednesday evening. Three people were evaluated for injuries with one person being transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 28 was closed between Brooks Road and Lothrop Avenue while the sene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

