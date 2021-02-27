WEST BARNSTABLE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole on by the West Barnstable Post Office at 1165 Main Street (Route 6A) shortly after 2 PM Saturday. The pole was snapped and wires came down on the vehicle. Once the scene was made safe the driver of the Ford F-150 was removed from the vehicle and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 6A was closed in the area and traffic detoured around the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Pickup vs pole closes Route 6A near West Barnstable Post Office
February 27, 2021
