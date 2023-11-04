FALMOUTH – A car struck a tree on Sandwich Road in Falmouth shortly after 3 PM Saturday. The driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Road was closed between Boxberry Hill Road and Alderberry Lane. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs tree crash closes Sandwich Road in Falmouth
November 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
