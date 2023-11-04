You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs tree crash closes Sandwich Road in Falmouth

Car vs tree crash closes Sandwich Road in Falmouth

November 4, 2023

FALMOUTH – A car struck a tree on Sandwich Road in Falmouth shortly after 3 PM Saturday. The driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Road was closed between Boxberry Hill Road and Alderberry Lane. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

