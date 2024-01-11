Cause of early Wednesday morning fire in Falmouth under investigation

FALMOUTH – A structure fire broke out on Ox Bow Road in Teaticket early Wednesday morning just before 1 AM. Engine 25 arrived to find an active fire at the rear of the building, reaching from the ground level to the second floor. Despite challenging conditions, the crew successfully provided water using a hand-stretched line due to the steep driveway and distance from the road. The fire had also spread to the attic, prompting a second alarm due to poor weather and high winds. All three occupants were alerted by smoke detectors and were able to safely evacuate along with their pet dog. No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause, however, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

