Cause of Hyannis vehicle fire under investigation

Cause of Hyannis vehicle fire under investigation

December 1, 2021

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in Hyannis sometime after 11 PM Wednesday. Crews arrived on King’s Way to reportedly find the engine compartment of a landscaping pickup in flames. The fire was quickly knocked down. One person was evaluated by EMTs for burns on their hand. Fire officials called for the State Fire Marshal’s office to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

