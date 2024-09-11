Chatham Police latest department to install body and dash cameras



CHATHAM – From Chatham Police: Over the past few weeks, the Department has been implementing our Body Worn Camera (BWC) and Cruiser Mounted Camera (CMC) systems.

In 2020, the Massachusetts legislature created the Law Enforcement Body Camera Task Force in the Act Relative to Justice, Equity, and Accountability in Law Enforcement in the Commonwealth, otherwise known as the police reform law, for the purpose of drafting recommended regulations for the procurement and use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers, and minimum requirements for the storage and transfer of audio and video recordings collected by body-worn cameras. St. 2020, c. 253, § 104

A link to this report can be found here: https://www.mass.gov/…/law-enforcement-body…/download

The department recognized the value of BWCs and CMSs for their ability to improve transparency and accountability, to improve the documentation and collection of evidence, improve interactions between officer and the public, and for training purposes.

In August 2024, CPD joined the lengthy list of departments (statewide) , who are utilizing BWCs and CMCs. These agencies include: The Massachusetts State Police and several other Cape Cod Police Departments (including Yarmouth, Barnstable, Provincetown and Wellfleet).

Motorola camera systems were identified and purchased. As of this date, every Chatham Police Officer has been assigned their own V700BWC, and ALL of CPD’s marked cruisers are equipped with an M500 system, (which includes a forward-facing camera, and an internal camera that records the cruiser’s back seat area.

For more information, please see this link for “Frequently asked Questions” found on our department’s web page here.