Chatham Police welcome new officer

CHATHAM – From Chatham Police:It has been a very busy past 30 days for the Chatham Police Department. In the past month we have added three (3) new police officers.

The newest member of our team is Officer Joeseph Pagliaro. Last week officer Pagliaro graduated from the Massachusetts Municipal Police Academy (3rd Recruit Officer Training Class), Holyoke, MA.

Before deciding on his career with us, Officer Pagliaro spent his time in the private sector, working as a contractor, and for local businesses. He has strong ties with our community. Officer Pagliaro also supports the community by coaching local youth baseball and basketball teams.

Officer Pagliaro has an Associate’s Degree from Johnson and Wales University.

We welcome him to our team and wish him a safe and successful career with us.