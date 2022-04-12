You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child struck by car in Bourne

Child struck by car in Bourne

April 12, 2022

BOURNE – A child was reportedly struck by a car in Bourne shortly before 4 PM Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Route 6 at St. Margaret’s Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

