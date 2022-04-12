BOURNE – A child was reportedly struck by a car in Bourne shortly before 4 PM Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Route 6 at St. Margaret’s Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Child struck by car in Bourne
April 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gunman Opens Fire on Brooklyn Subway; At Least 10 Shot
- Ceremony of Nero’s Law Signing Taking Place Tuesday
- 12 State Police Members Fired for Not Getting COVID Vaccine
- New Grant Could Help Fund Pond Monitoring
- Multiple Osterville Roads to Undergo Chipseal Work
- Cape and Islands State Senate Race Gains Another Candidate
- Study: Cape Community Supports Coexistence with Sharks, Seals
- Turtle Rescued from Cape Cod Receives Lung Biopsy
- State Senate Taking Steps to Improve Equity in Cannabis Industry
- Boston Marathon Bomber Again Tries to Avoid Execution
- Report Claims Switching to Electric Vehicles Has Health Benefits
- Falmouth Town Meeting Voters Approve New Fire Station
- Barnstable County Receives Grant to Help People Affected by Homelessness