Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday

September 21, 2022


SANDWICH – The Coast Guard is advising that on Thursday between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, they along with numerous other Federal, State, and Local agencies will conduct a Full-Scale Pollution Response Exercise in Sandwich. Broadcasts to mariners will be made over Channels 16 and 22.
The exercise will test the regions ability to respond to and recover from an oil spill near the east end of the Cape Cod Canal and into Cape Cod Bay.

