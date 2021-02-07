Continuing snowstorm coverage

CAPE COD – A significant snownstorm is affecting Cape Cod this Sunday. Precipitation is changing from rain to snow across the region. Check here for continuing storm coverage:

1 PM update: A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth early Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Brick Kiln Road at Service Road. The driver was evaluated for a head injury. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Falmouth Police are investigating if the snowy roads were a factor in the crash.



3 PM update: Roads are snow covered and slippery. Multiple crashes reported like the one above in Yarmouth. Also in Yarmouth, a pickup truck rolled on its roof on Route 6 westbound under the West Yarmouth Road overpass. No serious injuries reported.

Bank Street in Harwich closed between Parallel Street and Lover’s Lane due to a pickup vs pole crash.

4 PM update: A dashcam captured skid marks after a vehicle spun out on Route 6 in Barnstable. Eversource reporting 150 customers without power in Sandwich.

4:30 PM update: Another crash in Chatham. Officials urge people to drive only if they must and to slow down. Eversource working additional outages-185 customers in Falmouth, 83 in Chatham.

5 PM update: 1,000 customers out in Mashpee and 1,875 customers in Barnstable. Large tree limb reported down on a house on Oregon Road in Mashpee. Luckily minor damage and no injuries.

5:30 PM update: 838 customers without power in Bourne. 2,716 out in Barnstable. Over 5,700 out across the Cape.

Jane Sheehy Emplit and D. Scott Williamson contributed to this report.