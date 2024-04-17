HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash caused extensive delays on the Alley section of Route 6. The crash happened shortly after 10:30 AM east of Route 134 near the Dennis Town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes heavy delays on Route 6 in Harwich
April 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
