Crash closes Route 28 in Centerville

Crash closes Route 28 in Centerville

November 7, 2023

CENTERVILLE – A traffic crash shutdown a section of Route 28 in Centerville for a time. The crash happened about 6 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Phinney’s Lane. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

