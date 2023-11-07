CENTERVILLE – A traffic crash shutdown a section of Route 28 in Centerville for a time. The crash happened about 6 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Phinney’s Lane. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Crash closes Route 28 in Centerville
November 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
