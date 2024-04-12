MASHPEE – A traffic crash shut down Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee for a time. The crash happened about 12:40 PM Friday near Sampson’s Mill Road closing Route 28 between Sampson’s Mills Road and Route 130. Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.
Crash closes Route 28 in Mashpee
April 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Champ Homes Cleaning Up Hyannis for Earth Day
- Housing Assistance Seeks Applicants For THRIVE Rental Support
- Massachusetts House Budget Writers Propose Spending on Emergency Shelters, Public Transit
- The Mayflower II Has Returned To Plymouth
- Harwich Do Not Drink Order Lifted
- Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod Announces $20,000 In Nonprofit Grants
- Veterans Outreach Center Named Cape Nonprofit Of The Year
- WATCH: Urine Diversion was Rejected by Falmouth Voters, But What is It?
- Military Object Washes Up On Outer Cape Beach
- Erosion Causes Monomoy Visitor Center To Be Torn Down
- Harwich Fire Officials Issue Statement on How Foam Got in Drinking Water
- Harwich Do Not Drink Order Isolated to North Harwich, Town Distributing Water Bottles
- Urine Diversion Rejected at Falmouth Town Meeting