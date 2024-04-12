You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash closes Route 28 in Mashpee

Crash closes Route 28 in Mashpee

April 12, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A traffic crash shut down Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee for a time. The crash happened about 12:40 PM Friday near Sampson’s Mill Road closing Route 28 between Sampson’s Mills Road and Route 130. Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.

