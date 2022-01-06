Head on crash closes section of Route 28 in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle head on crash closed a section of Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Centerville around 7:45 PM Wednesday evening. The road was closed between Five Corners Road and Ames Way. Firefighters had to extricate a victim using the Jaws of Life. At least two ambulances were called to the scene and rescuers called for MedFlight availability but they could not fly due to weather. Both drivers were transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the crash. Route 28 reopened about 9 PM.

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire reported that they along with Barnstable Police responded to 2126 Falmouth Road in Centerville for a two car motor vehicle collision with smoke from one vehicle. Units arrived to find a two vehicle head on collision with steam from one of the vehicles. Both vehicles were heavily damaged. Hydraulic tools were used to extricate one of the drivers. Med Flight was unavailable due to weather. The drivers of both vehicles were transported by ground ambulances to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, which is a Level 2 trauma center. The road was closed in both directions for the duration of the incident. Hyannis Fire Department provided a fire engine to cover the Centerville Station.