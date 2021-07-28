Crash in Orleans injures four

ORLEANS – Four people were injured in a crash in Orleans shortly before 8 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Eldredge Parkway in front of the Orleans Elementary School. Fire Chief Geog Deering happened upon the scene and called in it and rendered aid. Ambulances from Eastham and Harwich assisted in patient transport to Cape Cod Hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.