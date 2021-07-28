ORLEANS – Four people were injured in a crash in Orleans shortly before 8 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Eldredge Parkway in front of the Orleans Elementary School. Fire Chief Geog Deering happened upon the scene and called in it and rendered aid. Ambulances from Eastham and Harwich assisted in patient transport to Cape Cod Hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
Crash in Orleans injures four
July 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
