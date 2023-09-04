You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves Jeep on top of Porsche in Mashpee

Crash leaves Jeep on top of Porsche in Mashpee

September 4, 2023

Mashpee Fire/CWN

MASHPEE – Officials are investigating this scene in Mashpee. Late Monday afternoon, a Jeep Grand Cherokee ended on top of the hood of a Porsche Boxster. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Cape Drive near the Barnstable town line. No serious injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 