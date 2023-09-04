MASHPEE – Officials are investigating this scene in Mashpee. Late Monday afternoon, a Jeep Grand Cherokee ended on top of the hood of a Porsche Boxster. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Cape Drive near the Barnstable town line. No serious injuries were reported.
Crash leaves Jeep on top of Porsche in Mashpee
September 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
