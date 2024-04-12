HYANNIS – A crash left a vehicle on a guardrail in Hyannis. It happened on West Main Street shortly after 8 AM. No injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating if rainy weather was a factor. Traffic delays were reported until the vehicle could be pulled off the guardrail and towed.
Crash leaves vehicle on guardrail in Hyannis
April 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
