You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet causes traffic slowdowns

Crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet causes traffic slowdowns

August 3, 2023

WELLFLEET – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in Wellfleet. The rear-end type crash happened on Route 6 by the Long Pond Road overpass around 5 PM Thursday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 