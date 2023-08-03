WELLFLEET – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in Wellfleet. The rear-end type crash happened on Route 6 by the Long Pond Road overpass around 5 PM Thursday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
Crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet causes traffic slowdowns
August 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
