You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash reported on Route 132 in Barnstable

Crash reported on Route 132 in Barnstable

September 28, 2023

BARNSTABLE – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Barnstable shortly after 9 AM Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Attuck’s Lane. Ambulances from Hyannis and Yarmouth responded to the scene. Three injuries were reported-1 serious but none were believed to be life-threatening. Route 132 southbound was closed at Shootflying Hill Road. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area and motorists should consider alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 