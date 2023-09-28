Crash reported on Route 132 in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Barnstable shortly after 9 AM Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Attuck’s Lane. Ambulances from Hyannis and Yarmouth responded to the scene. Three injuries were reported-1 serious but none were believed to be life-threatening. Route 132 southbound was closed at Shootflying Hill Road. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area and motorists should consider alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.