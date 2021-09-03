DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic tie ups for a time in Dennis. The crash happened about 4:15 PM on the eastbound side of Route 6 just past where the divided highway ends. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Dennis
September 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
