Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Dennis

September 3, 2021

DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic tie ups for a time in Dennis. The crash happened about 4:15 PM on the eastbound side of Route 6 just past where the divided highway ends. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Further details were not immediately available.

