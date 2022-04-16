MASHPEE – A brush fire was reported in Mashpee sometime before 6 PM Saturday. About 5 acres was reported scorched along Pierre Vernier Drive off Pimlico Pond Road. Mutual aid from Sandwich, Falmouth and West Barnstable along with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Crews battle 5 acre brush fire in Mashpee
April 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
