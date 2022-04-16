You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crews battle 5 acre brush fire in Mashpee

April 16, 2022

MASHPEE – A brush fire was reported in Mashpee sometime before 6 PM Saturday. About 5 acres was reported scorched along Pierre Vernier Drive off Pimlico Pond Road. Mutual aid from Sandwich, Falmouth and West Barnstable along with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

