You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Deluge causes flooding on Route 6 eastbound at Sagamore Bridge

Deluge causes flooding on Route 6 eastbound at Sagamore Bridge

September 10, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – Eastbound traffic coming over the Sagamore Bridge onto Cape Cod was at a standstill as of 1:45 PM Sunday. Downpours caused flooding in the low spot below the Market Basket. At least three vehicles became disabled and had to be towed. Motorists coming onto Cape Cod should use the Bourne Bridge as an alternative. Traffic going off Cape was still getting over the Sagamore Bridge. By 3:25 PM traffic, after DPW crews cleared the drains and water, was finally starting to move again. Residual delays were likely for a time.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 