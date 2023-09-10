BOURNE – Eastbound traffic coming over the Sagamore Bridge onto Cape Cod was at a standstill as of 1:45 PM Sunday. Downpours caused flooding in the low spot below the Market Basket. At least three vehicles became disabled and had to be towed. Motorists coming onto Cape Cod should use the Bourne Bridge as an alternative. Traffic going off Cape was still getting over the Sagamore Bridge. By 3:25 PM traffic, after DPW crews cleared the drains and water, was finally starting to move again. Residual delays were likely for a time.
Deluge causes flooding on Route 6 eastbound at Sagamore Bridge
September 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
