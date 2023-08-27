DENNIS – One person was critically injured in a crash on Route 6 in Dennis around 3 AM Sunday. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway at the ramp to Route 134 SB (Exit 78A). According to reports, the victim may have been ejected from a rollover crash before being struck by a box truck. MedFlight was not able to respond due to fog so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Dennis crash leaves one person critically injured
August 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Eversource Foundation Donates $62,000 To Cape & Islands United Way
- Outer Cape Health Services Names Provincetown Resident As Its New CEO
- Sunday Journal – Homeless Prevention Council Talks Back-to-School
- Sunday Journal – The Green Future of Aviation at Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- Barnstable Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday
- Cape Symphony Searching for Jung-Ho Pak’s Replacement
- Local Leaders Encouraged by Healey’s Canal Bridge Replacement Plan
- Feds Approve More Offshore Wind Projects South of Martha’s Vineyard
- Drowning Death of Former President Obama’s Personal Chef on Martha’s Vineyard Ruled an Accident
- State Jobless Numbers Show Mixed Picture, Improvement on Cape Cod
- Barnstable Hosting Second Summer Celebration & Fireworks
- Buzzards Bay Fiber Optic Installation to be Celebrated
- Federal Aviation Administration To Host Runway Safety Meeting At Martha’s Vineyard Airport