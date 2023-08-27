You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis crash leaves one person critically injured

Dennis crash leaves one person critically injured

August 27, 2023

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

DENNIS – One person was critically injured in a crash on Route 6 in Dennis around 3 AM Sunday. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway at the ramp to Route 134 SB (Exit 78A). According to reports, the victim may have been ejected from a rollover crash before being struck by a box truck. MedFlight was not able to respond due to fog so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

