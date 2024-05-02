Developing: 15,000 Eversource customers without power Thursday morning

CAPE COD – Some 15,000 Eversource customers from Eastham to Dennis lost power Thursday morning.
CWN is checking with Eversource for an explanation.
CAPE COD – Some 15,000 Eversource customers from Eastham to Dennis lost power Thursday morning.
CWN is checking with Eversource for an explanation.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
"*" indicates required fields
Copyright © 2024 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media